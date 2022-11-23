Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘VE’

Getting two green blocks on Wordle means you’re doing something right—but it doesn’t always mean you’re close to the answer or that the rest of the guesses will be easy. That is especially true when both of the letters you found are at the very end of the word, which makes it less intuitive to think of possible options that fit the criteria.

If you’re feeling stuck after finding the sequence “VE” at the end of today’s Wordle, check out the list and guide below for ideas of words and steps you can take next.

Five-letter words ending in “VE” to try on Wordle

ABOVE

AGAVE

ALIVE

AMOVE

AWAVE

BLIVE

BRAVE

BREVE

CALVE

CARVE

CEZVE

CHAVE

CHIVE

CLAVE

CLEVE

CLOVE

CRAVE

CRUVE

CURVE

DEAVE

DEEVE

DELVE

DRAVE

DRIVE

DROVE

EMOVE

FAUVE

GLOVE

GRAVE

GREVE

GROVE

HALVE

HEAVE

HELVE

HOOVE

KEEVE

KERVE

KIEVE

KNAVE

KNIVE

LEAVE

LIEVE

LOAVE

LURVE

MAUVE

MIEVE

MOOVE

NAEVE

NAIVE

NEIVE

NERVE

NIEVE

OGIVE

OLIVE

PARVE

PEEVE

PERVE

POOVE

PREVE

PROVE

REAVE

REEVE

REIVE

RIEVE

SALVE

SERVE

SHAVE

SHIVE

SHOVE

SIEVE

SKIVE

SLAVE

SLIVE

SLOVE

SOAVE

SOLVE

STAVE

STIVE

STOVE

SUAVE

SWIVE

TRAVE

TROVE

VALVE

VARVE

VERVE

VOLVE

WAIVE

WEAVE

WOLVE

While the list might still seem a little long, with options too similar to one another, there are a few strategies you can use to narrow it down. And the main goal with that is finding the right letters to fill in the blanks—you can worry about their exact order later if it comes to that.

First, look at all the information currently available to you, as Wordle‘s own visual feedback after each guess. Which letters came out gray? And which ones came out yellow? Were there any other green letters in addition to the ending “VE” sequence? Gray means you should cross out all words from the list above containing that letter anywhere, while yellow means you should cross out all words with that letter in the exact same position as you placed it in your previous guess.

Then, look deeper into the words on the list. They may start with a wide variety of letters, but the one in the middle is always a vowel (“A,” “E,” “I,” “O,” “U”), an “L,” an “R,” or, in exactly one instance, a “Z.” The vowels “I” and “U” do not appear at the beginning of any of those words, while “J,” “Q,” “X,” and “Y” do not appear in any of the words at all. And though the “E” is already at the very end of the answer, it is still the second letter most likely to fill the blanks, second only to “A.” The other most common appearances are “I,” “L,” “O,” “P,” “R,” and “S.”

Some of the words also follow a very similar structure, only changing the vowel, like “STAVE,” “STIVE,” and “STOVE.” That is why finding out which letters are in the answer is the key. Avoid using letters you’ve used before and repeating letters in the guess as well because that is the way to get the most information out of the game at once. After each new try, update your options by repeating the first steps above and you should not take long to have the answer.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).