Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘TE’

Wordle players often share their daily results on their social media, wins or losses. Sometimes players brag about finding the secret word of the day with just a few tries, while other times it’s just the sadness of forgetting to do Wordle the day before and losing their winning streak without even trying.
Many of these players play Wordle on a daily basis. In addition to being a fun game that exercises its players’ vocabulary, Wordle also connects people who are experiencing the same feelings and challenges every day.
One way or another, Wordle is almost guaranteed to be a quick dose of fun every day. Except maybe when you’re having a hard time figuring out the words, which can happen sometimes. After all, it’s a daily game, and some days will be easier than others.
If you’ve used your first few tries and only found that the right answer ends in ‘TE’, here are some five-letter words ending in ‘TE’, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters that you already eliminated.
Five-letter words ending in ‘TE’ to try on Wordle
- abate
- acute
- agate
- alate
- arete
- axite
- azote
- baste
- blate
- blite
- boite
- brute
- butte
- carte
- caste
- chute
- comte
- conte
- crate
- elate
- elite
- elute
- emote
- enate
- evite
- flite
- flute
- flyte
- forte
- fytte
- geste
- glute
- grate
- haste
- haute
- irate
- kente
- latte
- lotte
- matte
- monte
- moste
- motte
- orate
- ovate
- paste
- piste
- plate
- prate
- quate
- quite
- quote
- rente
- rotte
- route
- saute
- scute
- sente
- shote
- shute
- sixte
- skate
- skite
- slate
- smite
- smote
- spate
- spite
- state
- suete
- suite
- taste
- torte
- trite
- unite
- urate
- volte
- waste
- white
- write
- wrote
- yente
- zlote
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.