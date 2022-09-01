Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘I’

The word puzzle Wordle, launched in October 2021, has slowly turned into a phenomenon, bringing in a massive number of players worldwide every day. Part of the appeal of the game is that it’s a simple challenge, less likely to drive fans away for being too difficult or too easy. But longtime players know that some days are harder than others. Because there are no clues to start, any and all strategies involve a specific word or combination of words that can give you the most useful information from the beginning. Though some of those words and combinations are more popular than others, each player has a selection that fits their playstyle.
Depending on how you start your guesses, you may find yourself with a green box in an unusual place, like an “I” at the end of the word, which makes you feel a little stuck. If that is the case today, there are still several possibilities, but you can easily narrow them down. Check out the list and guide below for some ideas of what to do next.
Five-letter words ending in “I” to try on Wordle
- AALII
- AARTI
- ABACI
- ACARI
- ACINI
- ADUKI
- AGAMI
- AGGRI
- AGUTI
- AIDOI
- AIOLI
- ALIBI
- AMICI
- ANIMI
- APPUI
- ARCHI
- ARDRI
- ARIKI
- ASKOI
- ASSAI
- ATIGI
- AULOI
- AUREI
- AZUKI
- BAJRI
- BALTI
- BAMBI
- BARFI
- BASSI
- BASTI
- BEEDI
- BENNI
- BESTI
- BHAJI
- BIALI
- BINDI
- BLINI
- BOCCI
- BODHI
- BOOAI
- BRAAI
- BRAVI
- BRIKI
- BUFFI
- BURFI
- BUSTI
- BWAZI
- BYSSI
- CACTI
- CAMPI
- CAPRI
- CARDI
- CARPI
- CAURI
- CEILI
- CELLI
- CERCI
- CESTI
- CHILI
- CHOLI
- CIPPI
- CIRRI
- CLAVI
- COATI
- COCCI
- COMBI
- COQUI
- CORGI
- CORNI
- CROCI
- CULTI
- CUNEI
- CURLI
- CURSI
- DARZI
- DASHI
- DEMOI
- DESHI
- DHOBI
- DHOTI
- DHUTI
- DILLI
- DISCI
- DOLCI
- DOSAI
- DUOMI
- DURZI
- ELCHI
- ELEMI
- EMOJI
- ENNUI
- ENOKI
- ENVOI
- FARCI
- FASCI
- FASTI
- FERMI
- FILII
- FILMI
- FLEXI
- FRATI
- FUNDI
- FUNGI
- GADDI
- GARNI
- GENII
- GHAZI
- GIBLI
- GLOBI
- GOBBI
- GUMMI
- GUSLI
- HADJI
- HAJJI
- HANGI
- HAPPI
- HIKOI
- HONGI
- HOURI
- IAMBI
- IMARI
- IMSHI
- INDRI
- ISSEI
- JINNI
- KADAI
- KANJI
- KARRI
- KATTI
- KAURI
- KHADI
- KHAKI
- KHAZI
- KIBBI
- KIBEI
- KIKOI
- KIRRI
- KOORI
- KORAI
- KRUBI
- KUKRI
- KULFI
- LAARI
- LANAI
- LASSI
- LATHI
- LAZZI
- LENTI
- LIBRI
- LICHI
- LIMBI
- LITAI
- LOGOI
- LUMBI
- LUNGI
- LURGI
- MACHI
- MANDI
- MAQUI
- MARRI
- MATAI
- MAURI
- MEDII
- MOCHI
- MODII
- MOOLI
- MUFTI
- MURRI
- MURTI
- MYTHI
- NAEVI
- NASHI
- NGATI
- NIMBI
- NISEI
- NKOSI
- NOMOI
- OBELI
- OBOLI
- OCULI
- OKAPI
- ORIBI
- OVOLI
- OZEKI
- PADRI
- PAGRI
- PALKI
- PALPI
- PANNI
- PAOLI
- PAPPI
- PARDI
- PARKI
- PARTI
- PENNI
- PEPSI
- PERAI
- PETRI
- PETTI
- PIANI
- PILEI
- PIRAI
- POORI
- PRIMI
- PSOAI
- PULLI
- PUNJI
- PUTTI
- QUASI
- RABBI
- RADII
- RAHUI
- RANGI
- RECTI
- REIKI
- RISHI
- ROSHI
- ROSTI
- RUBAI
- RUBLI
- SAKAI
- SAKTI
- SALMI
- SAMPI
- SATAI
- SCAPI
- SCUDI
- SEGNI
- SEHRI
- SENGI
- SENSI
- SENTI
- SERAI
- SHCHI
- SHIAI
- SHOGI
- SHOJI
- SOLDI
- SOLEI
- SPAHI
- STOAI
- STYLI
- SUCCI
- SULCI
- SUSHI
- SWAMI
- TAKHI
- TANGI
- TANTI
- TARSI
- TAWAI
- TELOI
- TEMPI
- TERAI
- TETRI
- THAGI
- THALI
- THOLI
- THYMI
- TONDI
- TOPHI
- TOPOI
- TORII
- TORSI
- TRAGI
- TSADI
- TULSI
- TUTTI
- UGALI
- UMAMI
- URAEI
- URALI
- URARI
- UTERI
- VILLI
- VOLTI
- WONGI
- XYSTI
- ZIMBI
- ZOMBI
To get the answer right starting from the list above, you will need to find out more about the other letters in the word. With few exceptions, most of the words contain at least one more vowel beside the “I,” or even a second instance of the “I.” Depending on what vowel it is and where it is placed, it will give you valuable information to narrow down your options, which helps you get to the answer faster. But vowels are not the only valuable letters you need to find.
Starting from the most common ones, like “L,” “M,” “N,” “P,” “R,” “S,” and “T,” depending on what information you already have, mix two or three consonants with one or two vowels at a time. You can try combinations such as “HOURI,” “LENTI,” or “SAMPI” to cover all of them. Make sure to cross out from the list all the words containing letters that come out gray in each of your guesses, and slowly make your way to less common letters if needed. There is also a chance of at least one of the letters being repeated, whether it’s the “I” or one that you haven’t found yet, so keep an eye on your available options to know when (or if) you should bet on a repetition.
If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).