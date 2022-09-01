Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘I’

The word puzzle Wordle, launched in October 2021, has slowly turned into a phenomenon, bringing in a massive number of players worldwide every day. Part of the appeal of the game is that it’s a simple challenge, less likely to drive fans away for being too difficult or too easy. But longtime players know that some days are harder than others. Because there are no clues to start, any and all strategies involve a specific word or combination of words that can give you the most useful information from the beginning. Though some of those words and combinations are more popular than others, each player has a selection that fits their playstyle.

Depending on how you start your guesses, you may find yourself with a green box in an unusual place, like an “I” at the end of the word, which makes you feel a little stuck. If that is the case today, there are still several possibilities, but you can easily narrow them down. Check out the list and guide below for some ideas of what to do next.

Five-letter words ending in “I” to try on Wordle

AALII

AARTI

ABACI

ACARI

ACINI

ADUKI

AGAMI

AGGRI

AGUTI

AIDOI

AIOLI

ALIBI

AMICI

ANIMI

APPUI

ARCHI

ARDRI

ARIKI

ASKOI

ASSAI

ATIGI

AULOI

AUREI

AZUKI

BAJRI

BALTI

BAMBI

BARFI

BASSI

BASTI

BEEDI

BENNI

BESTI

BHAJI

BIALI

BINDI

BLINI

BOCCI

BODHI

BOOAI

BRAAI

BRAVI

BRIKI

BUFFI

BURFI

BUSTI

BWAZI

BYSSI

CACTI

CAMPI

CAPRI

CARDI

CARPI

CAURI

CEILI

CELLI

CERCI

CESTI

CHILI

CHOLI

CIPPI

CIRRI

CLAVI

COATI

COCCI

COMBI

COQUI

CORGI

CORNI

CROCI

CULTI

CUNEI

CURLI

CURSI

DARZI

DASHI

DEMOI

DESHI

DHOBI

DHOTI

DHUTI

DILLI

DISCI

DOLCI

DOSAI

DUOMI

DURZI

ELCHI

ELEMI

EMOJI

ENNUI

ENOKI

ENVOI

FARCI

FASCI

FASTI

FERMI

FILII

FILMI

FLEXI

FRATI

FUNDI

FUNGI

GADDI

GARNI

GENII

GHAZI

GIBLI

GLOBI

GOBBI

GUMMI

GUSLI

HADJI

HAJJI

HANGI

HAPPI

HIKOI

HONGI

HOURI

IAMBI

IMARI

IMSHI

INDRI

ISSEI

JINNI

KADAI

KANJI

KARRI

KATTI

KAURI

KHADI

KHAKI

KHAZI

KIBBI

KIBEI

KIKOI

KIRRI

KOORI

KORAI

KRUBI

KUKRI

KULFI

LAARI

LANAI

LASSI

LATHI

LAZZI

LENTI

LIBRI

LICHI

LIMBI

LITAI

LOGOI

LUMBI

LUNGI

LURGI

MACHI

MANDI

MAQUI

MARRI

MATAI

MAURI

MEDII

MOCHI

MODII

MOOLI

MUFTI

MURRI

MURTI

MYTHI

NAEVI

NASHI

NGATI

NIMBI

NISEI

NKOSI

NOMOI

OBELI

OBOLI

OCULI

OKAPI

ORIBI

OVOLI

OZEKI

PADRI

PAGRI

PALKI

PALPI

PANNI

PAOLI

PAPPI

PARDI

PARKI

PARTI

PENNI

PEPSI

PERAI

PETRI

PETTI

PIANI

PILEI

PIRAI

POORI

PRIMI

PSOAI

PULLI

PUNJI

PUTTI

QUASI

RABBI

RADII

RAHUI

RANGI

RECTI

REIKI

RISHI

ROSHI

ROSTI

RUBAI

RUBLI

SAKAI

SAKTI

SALMI

SAMPI

SATAI

SCAPI

SCUDI

SEGNI

SEHRI

SENGI

SENSI

SENTI

SERAI

SHCHI

SHIAI

SHOGI

SHOJI

SOLDI

SOLEI

SPAHI

STOAI

STYLI

SUCCI

SULCI

SUSHI

SWAMI

TAKHI

TANGI

TANTI

TARSI

TAWAI

TELOI

TEMPI

TERAI

TETRI

THAGI

THALI

THOLI

THYMI

TONDI

TOPHI

TOPOI

TORII

TORSI

TRAGI

TSADI

TULSI

TUTTI

UGALI

UMAMI

URAEI

URALI

URARI

UTERI

VILLI

VOLTI

WONGI

XYSTI

ZIMBI

ZOMBI

To get the answer right starting from the list above, you will need to find out more about the other letters in the word. With few exceptions, most of the words contain at least one more vowel beside the “I,” or even a second instance of the “I.” Depending on what vowel it is and where it is placed, it will give you valuable information to narrow down your options, which helps you get to the answer faster. But vowels are not the only valuable letters you need to find.

Starting from the most common ones, like “L,” “M,” “N,” “P,” “R,” “S,” and “T,” depending on what information you already have, mix two or three consonants with one or two vowels at a time. You can try combinations such as “HOURI,” “LENTI,” or “SAMPI” to cover all of them. Make sure to cross out from the list all the words containing letters that come out gray in each of your guesses, and slowly make your way to less common letters if needed. There is also a chance of at least one of the letters being repeated, whether it’s the “I” or one that you haven’t found yet, so keep an eye on your available options to know when (or if) you should bet on a repetition.

If you’re still unsure and don’t want to wait until Wordle resets at midnight local time, you can always look up the answer to today’s puzzle (which we update around 12am CT).