Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘HT’

Wordle is a fast-paced game, but it can also be an intense activity for players who are serious about their scores. One of the great goals of many players is to accumulate a long winning streak. For example, 100 days in a row is a good reason to brag.

Thinking about achieving victory every day the players developed different strategies. The most common and easy to apply for new players is to start by guessing words with many vowels. As there are few words that do not have vowels, these attempts are a good filter. To go against this tide you need to start with a word like ‘CRWTH’ and see if you can still beat the challenge.

Other players prefer different strategies and try to secure a win in the last attempt. When checking almost every letter of the alphabet in the first four or five tries, the final odds are almost an anagram of the letters that have already been found. However, this can end up yielding a defeat, after all, sometimes the correct answers are words with repeated letters, for example. But in most cases, the correct answer appears.

One way or another, you might need help finding the right answer. If you used the first few tries and only found that the secret word ends with ‘HT’, here are some five-letter words that end in ‘HT’, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters that you already eliminated.

Five-letter words ending in ‘HT’ to try on Wordle

aught

bight

dight

eight

fight

hight

licht

light

might

night

ought

phpht

right

sight

tight

wecht

wight

yacht

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.