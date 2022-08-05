Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘GY’

Wordle is a game that challenges its players to guess five-letter words in less than six tries. The only clues available are the letters of words that have already been used.

It may seem like a simple game, but that doesn’t mean it’s always easy. Since the correct answer is different each day, it is natural that there are days that are more difficult than others. Especially in cases where the correct answer is less common words or words that have specific characteristics such as having repeated letters.

The nature of the game’s rules makes it more difficult to find repeated letters, as the only way to test whether the answer has a repeated letter is to try to guess a word that has repeated letters.

In these cases, it is not recommended to use strategies such as testing all vowels first, as one of the attempts will be practically wasted.

It is most helpful to start with words that contain only the most common letters, and in the case of vowels, these are ‘A’ and ‘E’. Then continue testing other vowels along with more common letters.

A good starting word is ‘SLATE’ as it uses some of the most common letters in good positions. In case you happen to not get any green or even yellow letters with this guess, the word ‘CORNY’ is highly recommended to test one more vowel and other common letters.

From there, the game should proceed naturally. But if you used your first tries and only managed to find that the correct word ends in ‘GY’, here are some five-letter words ending in ‘GY’, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words ending in ‘GY’ to try on Wordle

baggy

beigy

biggy

bilgy

boggy

boogy

buggy

bulgy

cadgy

ciggy

dingy

dodgy

doggy

dungy

elegy

foggy

fudgy

fuggy

gungy

hedgy

hoagy

huggy

jaggy

jiggy

judgy

ledgy

leggy

lingy

loggy

mangy

mingy

moggy

muggy

naggy

ology

piggy

podgy

pongy

porgy

pudgy

puggy

raggy

rangy

ridgy

saggy

sedgy

soggy

stagy

stogy

surgy

tangy

vuggy

wedgy

wiggy

wingy

zingy

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right.

Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.