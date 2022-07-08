Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘EAD’

Wordle is a game that continues to attract people for its simplicity and shareability. Every day, many players post their Wordle results for the day on their social media accounts, and often their impressions and strategies are also present.

It’s common sense that starting off by guessing words with lots of vowels works well to narrow down the list of possible words. However, for those who are tired of always starting with the same word or who simply want to try something new, there is a word that most of the time should reduce the number of possibilities to a maximum of a few hundred options. That’s quite a lot considering the huge list of possibilities before the first try.

The word “SLATE” has some of the most common letters in the English language, and even if you can’t find the letters of the correct answer with this attempt, it will still be useful in letting you know which letters are not present. That’s very relevant information, especially when using a list of words to increase your chances of finding the right one.

Other players prefer to use words they like or have come to know recently. In these cases, it is only necessary to keep in mind that you shouldn’t start with a word that contains repeated letters. That way players can get more out of their attempts.

Regardless of your first guess, you may have used the first few attempts and only discovered that the correct answer ends with the letters “EAD,” in which case, here are some five-letter words ending in “EAD,” sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words ending in ‘EAD’ to try on Wordle

ahead

bread

dread

knead

oread

plead

stead

tread

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle, and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day. Another good tip to guess the correct word as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters, and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.