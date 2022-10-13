Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘AL’

Wordle may seem very easy, but its difficulty is not always so predictable.

Every day a new word is chosen to be the secret word and this makes the game very easy or very difficult each time the answer changes. Just analyze the results shared on social networks by many players and notice how some days are dominated by frustrations in the timelines.

A single letter that is not very common in the answer can dramatically increase the difficulty for players, depending on which word they choose to start with, especially if there are many other words that are similar to the answer.

If you still haven’t found the correct answer and you only know it has the letters “AL” at the end, here is a list of five-letter words ending in “AL”, arranged in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words ending in ‘AL’ to try on Wordle

algal

annal

appal

areal

argal

artal

arval

aural

axial

banal

basal

binal

boral

bubal

cabal

canal

cecal

cital

comal

copal

coral

cowal

coxal

craal

datal

decal

dedal

dital

domal

dotal

ducal

dural

dwaal

equal

ethal

fanal

fatal

fecal

femal

feral

fetal

final

focal

fugal

fural

gayal

gazal

genal

glial

goral

graal

gyral

hadal

halal

hamal

hemal

horal

ictal

ideal

ileal

ilial

jacal

joual

jugal

jural

kahal

kraal

legal

local

loral

loyal

medal

mesal

metal

modal

molal

monal

moral

mural

nahal

nasal

natal

naval

neral

nidal

nival

nodal

nopal

notal

noxal

octal

offal

orval

papal

pedal

penal

petal

phial

pibal

pical

pipal

podal

pokal

poral

prial

pupal

pygal

pyral

ramal

ratal

recal

regal

renal

rival

riyal

romal

roral

rotal

royal

rugal

rumal

rural

sabal

salal

sepal

seral

setal

sheal

shoal

sisal

skoal

soral

speal

spial

spyal

steal

sural

sweal

tamal

tepal

tical

tidal

tonal

total

trial

tubal

typal

ureal

urial

urnal

usual

uveal

vagal

vasal

venal

vinal

viral

vital

vocal

wheal

zoeal

zonal

zygal

Some tips are always helpful when trying to solve Wordle.

Use only valid words, like the ones in this list. It’s always a good idea to start by guessing words with common letters, but this may not help when the answer has rarer letters, so be aware. Don’t forget to start with familiar words when using a picklist, as they are more likely to be the correct answer.