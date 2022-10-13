Wordle game help: 5-letter words ending in ‘AL’

Wordle may seem very easy, but its difficulty is not always so predictable.
Every day a new word is chosen to be the secret word and this makes the game very easy or very difficult each time the answer changes. Just analyze the results shared on social networks by many players and notice how some days are dominated by frustrations in the timelines.
A single letter that is not very common in the answer can dramatically increase the difficulty for players, depending on which word they choose to start with, especially if there are many other words that are similar to the answer.
If you still haven’t found the correct answer and you only know it has the letters “AL” at the end, here is a list of five-letter words ending in “AL”, arranged in alphabetical order.
Five-letter words ending in ‘AL’ to try on Wordle
- algal
- annal
- appal
- areal
- argal
- artal
- arval
- aural
- axial
- banal
- basal
- binal
- boral
- bubal
- cabal
- canal
- cecal
- cital
- comal
- copal
- coral
- cowal
- coxal
- craal
- datal
- decal
- dedal
- dital
- domal
- dotal
- ducal
- dural
- dwaal
- equal
- ethal
- fanal
- fatal
- fecal
- femal
- feral
- fetal
- final
- focal
- fugal
- fural
- gayal
- gazal
- genal
- glial
- goral
- graal
- gyral
- hadal
- halal
- hamal
- hemal
- horal
- ictal
- ideal
- ileal
- ilial
- jacal
- joual
- jugal
- jural
- kahal
- kraal
- legal
- local
- loral
- loyal
- medal
- mesal
- metal
- modal
- molal
- monal
- moral
- mural
- nahal
- nasal
- natal
- naval
- neral
- nidal
- nival
- nodal
- nopal
- notal
- noxal
- octal
- offal
- orval
- papal
- pedal
- penal
- petal
- phial
- pibal
- pical
- pipal
- podal
- pokal
- poral
- prial
- pupal
- pygal
- pyral
- ramal
- ratal
- recal
- regal
- renal
- rival
- riyal
- romal
- roral
- rotal
- royal
- rugal
- rumal
- rural
- sabal
- salal
- sepal
- seral
- setal
- sheal
- shoal
- sisal
- skoal
- soral
- speal
- spial
- spyal
- steal
- sural
- sweal
- tamal
- tepal
- tical
- tidal
- tonal
- total
- trial
- tubal
- typal
- ureal
- urial
- urnal
- usual
- uveal
- vagal
- vasal
- venal
- vinal
- viral
- vital
- vocal
- wheal
- zoeal
- zonal
- zygal
Some tips are always helpful when trying to solve Wordle.
Use only valid words, like the ones in this list. It’s always a good idea to start by guessing words with common letters, but this may not help when the answer has rarer letters, so be aware. Don’t forget to start with familiar words when using a picklist, as they are more likely to be the correct answer.