Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s limited-time demo begins today

There will be freebies for those who will finish the demo.

The demo for Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja’s action RPG Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has been released today, Sept. 16, and will last until Sept. 25.

The game will be fully released sometime in 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox (including Xbox and PC Game Pass), and PC platforms. But starting today, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users can try the game via its demo version, which is available in the Microsoft and PlayStation digital stores. Both stores also require players to be online when they eventually try the demo of the game.

Those who complete the demo will be rewarded with a Crouching Dragon Helmet once the main game is out. An in-game questionnaire will also be available, and those who fill it out will get an original downloadable wallpaper.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action RPG set in the Later Han Dynasty in China where players will be tasked with protecting the game’s “three kingdoms” using various combat skills such as sword fighting and martial arts.

“Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms,” the game’s official description reads. “Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.”

