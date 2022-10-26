Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty finally has a release date

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the upcoming action RPG by Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, has now a confirmed release date after months of having an undisclosed launch schedule.

The game will be released on March 3, 2023, for platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC (Windows and Steam). PC and Game Pass users may also get the game on day one. A Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, on the other hand, will be available once Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gets released.

The Digital Deluxe Edition will be comprised of the base game and a Season Pass which will contain three DLC packs that will be released in the future, as well as a digital mini soundtrack, digital artbook, and the Qinglong Armor. As for the upcoming DLC packs, they will feature new generals, demons, stages, weapons, and scenarios.

For those who would want the game’s physical version, a limited edition SteelBook Launch Edition will also be up for grabs. It will come with two DLC items, namely the Crown of Zhurong and Crown of Gonggong.

This follows the demo for the game that took place last month. Players who completed the demo will receive a Crouching Dragon Helmet once the game releases. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action RPG set in the Later Han Dynasty in China. Here, players will be given a mission to guard the “three kingdoms” in the game.

“Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms,” the game’s official description reads. “Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.”