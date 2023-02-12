Will Wild Hearts be on Xbox Game Pass?

With EA offering select titles on Xbox Game Pass, fans of the monster-hunting genre will be hoping that Wild Hearts will head over to the platform so that they can give the game a try without having to spend money on it to see if it can stand up to the goliath that is Monster Hunter.

It makes sense: there is no telling if Wild Hearts is going to end up as a strong rival to the massive franchise that is Capcom’s Monster Hunter, and some fans might want to try the game before spending a lot of money in a month that is jam-packed with massive releases like Hogwarts Legacy and more.

Those fans holding out hope might be a bit disappointed, however.

Related: Will Hogwarts Legacy be on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Wild Hearts a Game Pass title?

Wild Hearts is not on Game Pass but is available to play three days prior to launch for EA Play paid members. That isn’t to say the title might not come to the Game Pass service in the future through EA and Microsoft’s partnership, but at launch, players will unfortunately not be able to play it without purchasing the game outright.

It’ll likely be six to 12 months before the title eventually heads on over to Game Pass for Ultimate subscribers when EA is likely to add the title into EA play.

So while it might not be available at launch, it’ll likely show up on Game Pass eventually.