Many Soulslike games have graced the gaming landscape in an attempt to create their own variation of the successful Dark Souls series, to little success.

However, Lies of P looks to be one of the few exceptions, and its dark take on Pinnochio’s story has many people questioning if the upcoming Souls-like game from Neowiz will be available to play on Xbox Game Pass.

Will Lies of P be on Xbox Game Pass?

The answer is yes, Lies of P will be made available on Xbox Game Pass when it is released in 2023, as was revealed and confirmed by Microsoft prior to the events of Gamescom Opening Night.

Few more photos of some of the games/experiences at our booth. #Xboxgamescom pic.twitter.com/4EyIG2NAgS — Aaron Greenberg ➡️ gamescom (@aarongreenberg) August 23, 2022

Lies of P was also one of the multiple games from Xbox’s third-party partners that was playable at the Xbox Gamescom booth this week.

“So great to be back Gamescom,” Xbox marketing manager Aaron Greenberg tweeted. “Cannot wait until the halls and our Xbox booth is filled with fans.”

What we know about Lies of P so far

Lies of P takes place in the Belle Epoque Era where Pinocchio must find a way to save the city of Krat from being taken over by puppets.

The official trailer for Lies of P showcases Pinnochio traveling through Krat as he slashes through a number of enemies inhabiting the streets and alleyways of Krat. Here, Pinocchio navigates through the city of Krat, where through the journey, he learns what it means to “become a true human by lying”. Depending on what lies you choose will affect the overall story and gameplay. So if you plan on lying, make sure the lies you choose are the ones that will help you land with the best possible outcome.

Lies of P is set for a release date sometime in 2023 and was developed and published by Neowiz and Round 8 Studios. It will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass.

Meanwhile, Lies of P is just one of many games featured throughout Gamescom 2022, where the event was livestreaming its opening night on YouTube and Twitch. 35 games were revealed.

Gamescom 2022 will return tomorrow and will run until Sat. Aug. 28.

For more articles like this, make sure to stay up to date with our general section so you will definitely be in the know of all games revealed at Gamescom 2022.