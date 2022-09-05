WIll Goat Simulator 3 have crossplay?

Now that multiplayer has been revealed, many are wondering if crossplay will be a part of the game too.

Goat Simulator 3′s whacky reveal stood out as one of the biggest surprise announcements at Summer Games Fest 2022.

The sequel to 2014’s Goat Simulator was revealed through a Dead Island 2-inspired trailer at the games showcase. Now, a herd of new and old Goat Simulator fans are growing excited for the impending release of Goat Simulator 3, but some people are wondering if this will be the iteration of the franchise to finally include crossplay.

Does Goat Simulator have crossplay?

Image via Coffee Stain North

As of right now, there’s no telling if Goat Simulator 3 will have crossplay; Coffee Stain Studios, the developer behind the upcoming release, has remained silent on the feature. But this will be the first Goat Simulator fans will be able to play together through an online multiplayer mode. Players can gather a group of up to four friends as they wreak havoc in every chaotic goat’s fantasy. As Goat Simulator 3 readies itself for an online multiplayer mode, the possibility of crossplay may be in the game’s future to enhance the game’s new multiplayer mode.

Goat Simulator 3 has players set to embark on a new adventure with Pilgor the Goat at their helm. This time, however, Pilgor has found new pastures, as players will be taken to the island of San Angora, a place full of mystery and ensuing chaos.

For now, Goat Simulator fans will need to wait a little longer before they can get their hooves on a copy of the game, which is set to release on Nov. 17, 2022.

Goat Simulator 3 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. As of right now, there’s no information if the upcoming game will be released for the Nintendo Switch.

For more news surrounding Goat Simulator 3, make sure to check out our general section for more game updates around the upcoming game. Also be sure to check out our explanation of what to expect with Goat Simulator 3 and what Coffee Stain dev Santiago Ferrero had to say about the game.