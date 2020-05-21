Will Crucible come to consoles?

Crucible launched on PC on May 20 after four years of waiting.

Crucible, Amazon Game Studio’s first big-budget game, is now available to download and play on Steam.

The character-based third-person team shooter is an action-packed thrill ride set on a rampant jungle planet. The game is a fight for survival and control, combining player-vs-player combat with player-vs-environment.

For the time being, Crucible is a Steam-exclusive game and is only available for PC players. But this could change in the future.

Amazon has remained radio silent about a possible Xbox One and PlayStation 4 release. If the game proves to be popular and finds a sizable following, though, a console port may be the way forward. Let’s face it, Amazon has the resources.

The graphics and gameplay are suitable for console players and would fit perfectly, especially with next-gen consoles coming later next year.

Crucible is free-to-play and features 10 different characters, each with their own set of unique abilities and personalities. You can play with a team of friends in three possible game modes, battle monsters and players, hunt for kills, and invest resources. There’s Heart of Hives, Harvester Command, and Alpha Hunters. Each has a different ruleset, allowing the game to stay fresh.

