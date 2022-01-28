Who is the voice actor for Aiden Caldwell in Dying Light 2?

A familiar voice.

Dying Light is getting ready to take fans of the franchise on to another journey which will be centered around Aiden Caldwell, the new protagonist.

Aiden Caldwell's voice actor in Dying Light 2 is Jonah Scott, a name that anime fans may be familiar with.

The American voice actor will be giving life to Aiden Caldwell in his adventures. Dying Light 2’s storyline will feature Aiden searching for his sister while suffering from memory loss. Aiden believes that his sister is the missing piece in the puzzle and he’ll have to go through various endeavors in the City.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is set to release on Feb. 4 and players can pre-order the game now to unlock the Reload Pack.