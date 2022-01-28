Who is the voice actor for Aiden Caldwell in Dying Light 2?

Dying Light is getting ready to take fans of the franchise on to another journey which will be centered around Aiden Caldwell, the new protagonist.

Aiden Caldwell’s voice actor in Dying Light 2 is Jonah Scott, a name that anime fans may be familiar with. Aiden has a sizable portfolio when it comes to anime, and you may have heard his voice before in the following series.

86 Raiden Shuga A3! Omi Akudama Drive Courier Attack on Titan Willy / Additional Voices Beastars Legoshi Drifting Dragons Badakin Edens Zero Jinn / Additional Voices Fire Force Takigi Oze Gleipnir Sakume High-Rise Invasion Sniper Mask Hortensia Saga Roy Bachelot Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Mikhail Yashin JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Formaggio Kageki Shojo!! Kousaburou Shirakawa Kengan Ashura Lihito Kuroko’s Basketball Kaisou No. 6 One-Punch Man Phoenix Man Re-Main Riku Momosaki Record of Ragnarok Seijuro Yoshioka SK8 the Infinity Kojiro Nanjo / Joe Super Crooks Johnny Bolt The Way of the Househusband Tatsu

The American voice actor will be giving life to Aiden Caldwell in his adventures. Dying Light 2’s storyline will feature Aiden searching for his sister while suffering from memory loss. Aiden believes that his sister is the missing piece in the puzzle and he’ll have to go through various endeavors in the City.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is set to release on Feb. 4 and players can pre-order the game now to unlock the Reload Pack.