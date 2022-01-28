Who is the voice actor for Aiden Caldwell in Dying Light 2?

Dying Light is getting ready to take fans of the franchise on to another journey which will be centered around Aiden Caldwell, the new protagonist.
Aiden Caldwell’s voice actor in Dying Light 2 is Jonah Scott, a name that anime fans may be familiar with. Aiden has a sizable portfolio when it comes to anime, and you may have heard his voice before in the following series.
|86
|Raiden Shuga
|A3!
|Omi
|Akudama Drive
|Courier
|Attack on Titan
|Willy / Additional Voices
|Beastars
|Legoshi
|Drifting Dragons
|Badakin
|Edens Zero
|Jinn / Additional Voices
|Fire Force
|Takigi Oze
|Gleipnir
|Sakume
|High-Rise Invasion
|Sniper Mask
|Hortensia Saga
|Roy Bachelot
|Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut
|Mikhail Yashin
|JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
|Formaggio
|Kageki Shojo!!
|Kousaburou Shirakawa
|Kengan Ashura
|Lihito
|Kuroko’s Basketball
|Kaisou No. 6
|One-Punch Man
|Phoenix Man
|Re-Main
|Riku Momosaki
|Record of Ragnarok
|Seijuro Yoshioka
|SK8 the Infinity
|Kojiro Nanjo / Joe
|Super Crooks
|Johnny Bolt
|The Way of the Househusband
|Tatsu
The American voice actor will be giving life to Aiden Caldwell in his adventures. Dying Light 2’s storyline will feature Aiden searching for his sister while suffering from memory loss. Aiden believes that his sister is the missing piece in the puzzle and he’ll have to go through various endeavors in the City.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human is set to release on Feb. 4 and players can pre-order the game now to unlock the Reload Pack.