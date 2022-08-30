SEGA’s Sonic Frontiers is looming over the horizon, with fans on the edge of their seats waiting for any info to get their mitts on—not least of all because the devs have promised to change up the style of its predecessors with the new follow-up.

The devs tried to not divulge too much about the characters and storyline, but they did give some juicy details fans can get excited for.

And, in particular, they addressed Sonic’s oldest foe and his appearance.

Image via SEGA

Who is the main boss in Sonic Frontiers?

Eggman will be in Sonic Frontiers. However, the game’s main boss isn’t going to be Sonic’s well-rounded enemy. Based off the new title’s gameplay, the characters players fight aren’t the typical machines that Eggman would create.

The Developers shared that the enemies aren’t created by Eggman, they’re different entities entirely—suggesting a new enemy may be involved.

Sonic’s devs are keeping their cards close to their chests. Frontiers information will slowly be revealed as we get closer to the November release date.

When it arrives, Frontiers plans to be a change in the tried-and-true Sonic formula. The devs have updated the linear story-telling with new and improved open zones, new enemies, customization and levels.

Players will collect Chaos Emeralds, explore the five Starfall Islands, tackle puzzles and challenges, and experience a whole new Sonic story.