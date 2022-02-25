Who is Ayaka’s brother in Genshin Impact?

Family dynamics have always been central to the storyline of Genshin Impact with the main plot of the game centering around the Traveler searching the world to reunite with their lost twin. A new family, the Kamisato Clan, was introduced into the game when five-star Cryo Sword user Kamisato Ayaka was added on July 21, 2021.

While Ayaka is the first member of the clan players were introduced to, her brother was mentioned in the storyline ample times, leading players to wonder who exactly he is. Ayaka has been in the game for some time now, and her brother is set to join her in the world of Teyvat soon.

Image via miHoYo

Ayaka’s brother is Kamisato Ayato, the current head of the Kamisato Clan and an upcoming playable Hydro character. A look at Ayato first surfaced in a leaked screenshot on Jan. 29. The image, which was posted on Reddit, features him alongside his sister Ayaka.

The first official announcement of Ayato appeared shortly after on Feb. 4, courtesy of the Genshin Impact Twitter account.

"The game of politics is fraught with peril. My Lord does not take any joy in these 'battles.' For him, it's just… a matter of duty" — Thoma



◆ Kamisato Ayato ‧ Pillar of Fortitude

◆ Head of the Kamisato Clan

◆ Hydro

◆ Cypressus Custos#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/IFLNmM7PHl — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 4, 2022

His character’s possession of a Hydro Vision sets him up to pair well with his Cryo sister and the two would work well together on any player’s team. Based on everything we know so far, Ayato will likely be a five-star Hydro Sword-wielding character. If this is the case, he will be the first five-star character of this kind in Genshin Impact.

It is still unknown when Ayato will officially arrive in Teyvat, but based on the timeline of the announcement and the direction of the storyline in Genshin Impact, players can likely expect his arrival in the version 2.6 update. Version 2.6 is expected to release by the end of March.