Which chapters and areas has The Last of Us HBO show hit from the game?

One of the biggest worries that people have with television or movie adaptations of a video game is how faithful the creators will be to the source content.

With HBO’s new series based off the popular action-adventure game The Last of Us, locations and characters have all remained relatively the same, but there are a few areas and segments that have been changed or shortened for the sake of running time.

The creators have ensured that the story flows well despite the changes, but for any avid fans of the game will notice the absences or changes of certain portions of the game’s chapters. The adjusted format might affect how the narrative is experienced for some, but it shouldn’t detract from the overall experience and feelings of each major scene.

Here are all the chapters and areas from the game that HBO’s The Last of Us has hit so far.

(Note: There are spoilers for The Last of Us show and video game ahead.)

The Prologue

The opening minutes of the game are represented quite well by the show, and the current situation is even given some backstory to add more context towards the characters’ motivations and meaning at the time. Viewers get to experience Joel, Tommy, and Sarah’s perilous drive to the city from the suburbs, before a tragedy strikes the family.

After the time skip, however, multiple areas are skipped due to a change in the show’s plot, where Tess and Joel aren’t the ones to hunt down and kill Robert. As a result, the show does not hit The Slums portion at all, and a majority of The Cargo section is skipped as well.

The Outskirts

Besides the opening scene where Ellie, Joel, and Tess are stopped by a FEDRA officer, a majority of the Outskirts area is skipped to quickly zoom through to more plot-heavy situations. Most of the Outside and Downtown is skipped, and instead, show enjoyers are thrown right into the more intense Museum, where they discover Clickers for the first time.

Additionally, a majority of The Capitol Building section is skipped, save for the moment Joel, Ellie, and Tess enter the building. None of the gameplay section is shown after, especially after the show deviates from the original plot by having Tess’ die by explosion after she sacrifices herself to slow down the oncoming infected swarm.

Bill’s Town

The entire Bill’s Town section has been skipped by the show, due to the creators changing the story behind Bill, Frank, and their entire dynamic as a couple. Instead of meeting Bill and hunting for a car battery together, Joel and Ellie find their house empty after the two men decided to peacefully take their own lives together, while leaving their weapons and stored equipment for Joel to use on his own journeys.