Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest in the strategy series from Nintendo that mashes together the worlds of Mario and the clumsy Rabbids. The sequel does a lot of things that are unique but still keeps enough of the first game to make it seem familiar. Part of that familiarity is the upgrade tables that players can use to improve each fighter using Skill Prisms.

With the Skill Prisms, players can get increasingly better abilities by investing them into characters. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to get Skill Prisms in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

Where to get Skill Prisms in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

You will unlock Skill Prisms for your characters as you level them up in the game. Since all of the characters share experience, that means they will all get new Skill Prisms at the same time. This helps provide a balanced experience, with players able to invest in characters at the same time to build a more balanced team.

At the beginning of the game, your team will level up fast as you progress through the first level. Make sure you’re spending your Skill Prisms so that you can keep up with the harder battles as they start happening. Making sure that you invest enough Skill Prisms will be essential to keeping up with the harder levels and bosses you have to face.

There aren’t many skills that are locked on the character page, so you have near free reign to upgrade your characters however you want from the start.