Where to find toenails in Grounded

You gotta do what you gotta do, even if that means you're searching for human-sized toenail clippings.

Okay, toenails? We have to farm for toenails now?

Despite how odd that sounds, toenails happen to be a tier-three resource in Grounded, used for making important items such as the Toenail Scimitar and the Embiggening Cocktail.

Since toenails are such a valuable resource, they are found in areas that have deadly foes. Make sure you are well-equipped with the best gear you have and stock up on healing items on your quest for the weirdest material you’ve farmed for.

Below are some of the easiest ways to acquire toenails in Grounded.

Easy locations to find toenails in Grounded

Tree Stumps

For the tree stumps, we recommend you make your way here to collect the toenails during the day, since they can blend in very well with the bark during the night, making it much harder for you to spot them.

Make your way northeast of the Upper Yard to find a couple of tree stumps that you can climb on top of. Head right onto a high stump and then look down to find a toenail nearby. Make sure you have a Dandelion Tuft on you to make navigating these tree trunks and getting to a high ground much easier. Spotting the toenails can be hard, so don’t be afraid to use the peep feature.

Dirty Ashtray

In the Upper Yard, right beside a red bicycle and in front of the shack, you should be able to spot a porch table by a chair. On the table, you should be able to spot the ashtray along with a notebook, a pipe, and a radio. Climb on the nail clipper next to the ashtray and head inside it, where you should find four toenails.

White Pipe

The final easy location to collect a single toenail clipping is the White Pipe, which can be located in the Upper Yard, just like the other two locations. But you should be wary of the Wolf Spiders that are possibly roaming in this area.

You should be able to locate the white pipe close to the southern wall that blocks off access between the upper portions of the Backyard and the main area.