Where to find the Zweihander in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is full of powerful weapons and equipment that can help turn your character into an unstoppable machine. Some builds require specific weapons or items, while others allow for more creativity. But knowing where the best items in Elden Ring are can help you in future runs, especially if it’s for a significantly different character.

One weapon many players are trying to find is the Zweihander, which is an excellent choice under the right circumstances. The good news is it’s easy to find and can be acquired at relatively low levels.

Screengrab via From Software

Players can get the Zweihander relatively early in the game if they travel to the southwest corner of the Weeping Penisula. Here, you can find the Isolated Merchant Shack with a vendor selling several valuable items. Among these items is the Zweihander, which costs 3,500 Runes.

The Zweihander is a powerful Colossal Sword that requires 19 Strength and 11 Dexterity to wield. This weapon isn’t the best for builds with low Dexterity, but characters with high Strength can devastate their enemies with the Zweihander.

The Isolated Merchant also sells a few other useful items, like a Lantern, the Lost Ashes of War, and three Stonesword Keys. Make sure to come with thousands of Runes to grab all of the helpful equipment.

Finding the right weapon in Elden Ring can make a significant difference in battle. Make sure the Zweihander is the right choice for your build to prevent unnecessary deaths.