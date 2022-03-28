Where to find the Swarm of Flies incantation in Elden Ring

The Swarm of Flies incantation is one of the many spells you can use while battling your way through the Lands Between in Elden Ring. Casting the incantation summons a swarm of bloodflies around you that will attack foes. It’s a fantastic choice for Arcane builds because it has a low Faith requirement to cast and causes blood loss buildup in addition to damage.

The incantation can be a bit difficult to find, so if you’re having trouble, here’s how to get it.

Where to find Swarm of Flies incantation

The Swarm of Flies Elden Ring incantation can be found in the Mohgwyn Palace area of the game. If you’ve already reached this secret location, you’ll find the incantation in a shallow cave along the east wall of the blood marsh. All you have to do from there is loot the Swarm of Flies incantation from the corpse inside of the cave.

If you haven’t found your way to Mohgwyn Palace yet in your playthrough of Elden Ring, here’s how to reach it.

The earliest you can get to Mohgwyn Palace in the story of Elden Ring is through Varré’s questline. He’s one of the first NPCs you meet after leaving the Stranded Graveyard and talking with him there will begin his quest chain. The next location you’ll find Varré is at Rose Church on an island directly south of Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia of the Lakes. Once there, speak to him and choose the dialogue option “they don’t seem right,” and Varré will give you five Festering Bloody Fingers. Don’t worry if you chose the other prompt, you can simply speak to him again and choose the correct one.

Now you’ll need to use the Festering Bloody Fingers to invade other players three times. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose the invasions, so don’t worry if you aren’t well-equipped for PvP. Once completed, speak to Varré again and join his order to receive the Lord of Blood’s Favor.

The fastest option for the next step is to head to the Church of Inhibition located directly west of the Frenzy-Flaming Tower in the northeast section of Liurnia of the Lakes. Once there, you can use the Lord of Blood’s Favor item on the corpse in the chair.

Finally, head back to Varré at Rose Church and he’ll give you the Bloody Finger item. Speak to him again and he’ll give you the Pureblood Knight’s Medal. From there, you can use the medal to instantly teleport to Mohgwyn Palace, where the Swarm of Flies incantation is.

There is an easier and faster method to reach Mohgwyn Palace if you’ve happened to reach Mountaintops of the Giants already. This is a late-game zone that requires you to progress quite far through the story of Elden Ring, so if you haven’t reached this area and want the Swarm of Flies incantation, Varré’s questline is the way to go.

But if you have made your way to Mountaintops of the Giants, head to the westernmost side of the zone. Here, you’ll find a waygate to the northwest of the Yelough Anix Ruins that will teleport you to Mohgwyn Palace. From here, just find the small cave along the eastern wall of the blood marsh and loot the Swarm of Flies incantation for yourself in Elden Ring.