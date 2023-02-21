Atomic Heart is a Bioshock-like adventure through a dystopian Soviet Union dependent on robots for every task. When those robots malfunction, however, the player will need to use whatever weapons they can find or craft to fight back against them. One of the major weapons in the game includes the KS-23 shotgun that allows you to blast away any enemies that get too close.

Fortunately, players can craft KS-23 shotgun shells early in the game and it’s hard to miss as long as you’re searching every area. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find the KS-23 shotgun shell recipe in Atomic Heart.

Where is the Shotgun Shell recipe in Atomic Heart?

Players who want to craft their own ammo for the KS-23 should take notice of the chests in the first Breakroom where players meet NORA for the first time. There will be a chest between NORA and the save point, with the Shotgun Shell recipe being one of the items included in the chest. After that point, you can craft as many shells as you want as long as you have the resources.

Out of all the weapons in Atomic Heart, the KS-23 shotgun is one of the more reliable when dealing with enemies one by one. It can be really satisfying to defeat a charging enemy with a shotgun blast to the midsection, sending them flying backward. On the other hand, make sure that you don’t rely on it too much since the magazine’s capacity is only three shots.

That’s all the information you need to know about where to find the Shotgun Shell recipe in Atomic Heart.