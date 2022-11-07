The Termite is a creature in Grounded that is basically a tier three offshoot of an ant. They possess sharp similarities with ants, apart from the fact that they will not go out of their colonies and don’t gather food like ants.

Termites also drop some useful materials, such as the Acid Gland, Termite Part, and Tough Gunk, which make them a common target for farming amongst players.

But finding them can be a real task, let alone killing them. For this reason, we have come up with this guide on how you can easily find and kill Termites in Grounded.

Where to find Termites in Grounded

In Grounded, Termites can be found mainly in the Termite Den. To locate the area, head to the northwest area of the map, in the backyard back corner shed area. Here, head into the woodpile to enter the hidden Termite Den found inside.

In here, not only will you find an abundance of Termites, but the Termite King as well, along with his soldiers.

Before entering the woodpile, however, you should notice there are multiple entrances into the Termite Den. There are four entrances in the front with one entrance present on the top of the tarp.

The entrance on the top directly leads to the deeper areas of the Termite Den, where battles get dangerous and you will find the most number of Termites present here. The front entrances, however, lead the player directly to the Termite King. That being said, the area is blocked by Splinters and requires a Termite Axe.

How to kill Termites in Grounded

Before making your way into the deeper regions of the Termite Den, make sure you are well-equipped so that you make your way back alive as well. Even though Termites look just like ants while sharing the same damage as them, they are in fact, tier-three creatures. For this reason, it is recommended that you equip yourself with tier-three weapons and armor before heading into the den.

Unlike other ants, Termites tend to be very aggressive to the player and will not hesitate to bite and spit at the player if they attempt to get close to their burrow. Termites are almost always in groups and are very threatening when in this position. Your tier three weapons and armor, however, should make sure that you are well-equipped to give them a run for their money during combat.

As far as Mutations go, Fresh Defense can be of use as the Termites’ acid spit counts as burning damage. While blocking is possible, a shield is recommended due to the fact that the Termites attack you in large clusters.