Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest in the series and evolves on nearly everything that made the original game so fun. Throughout the game, players will encounter the trading bot as soon as they arrive at Beacon Beach. It takes two different currencies—the classic Mario gold coins and Planet Coins—which show a little sun on them.

While players can purchase battle items with regular gold coins, they’ll need to use Planet Coins to get lore-centric memory pages or upgrade materials. Here’s all the info you need to know about where to find Planet Coins in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

Where to find Planet Coins in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Screengrab via Nintendo

Players will be able to earn Planet Coins by completing various quests for the inhabitants of each planet that they visit. Some of the Rabbids will ask you to hunt a specific enemy, to which you’ll have to run around the island or cave until you’ve defeated enough. These coins also spawn in cylindrical flying chests that are usually found off the regular path.

On Beacon Beach, players can use the Planet Coins to unlock new pages for their journals that tell about the different characters on the island. The game does a great job of incentivizing players to go out and search around the map on their own, naturally obtaining Planet Coins as they go.

Each level will have its own kind of Planet Coins, so there is no need to horde them—just spend them on whatever you like from the shop. It might be wise to prioritize getting each world’s Secret Key from the SalesBot, which will lead to a new Spark.