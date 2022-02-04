Where to find Oxidizers in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

If you want explosives, you'll need plenty of this ingredient.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human allows players to choose their own path. You can rely on stealth, become a master of parkour, or mow down the infected in the streets.

From time to time, however, you’ll need explosives. They’re great at defeating zombies, and players will almost certainly find themselves facing hordes of them.

Getting explosives isn’t easy in Dying Light 2, though. As in many open-world games, players will need to explore locations to find ingredients. They’re pivotal in crafting useful materials like explosives.

And when it comes to explosive materials, Oxidizers are the most important ingredient. You can find them in three locations.

First, you should check Forsaken Stores, where you should find plenty of Oxidizers. Doing so is best at night when the infected are roaming the streets.

When it’s daylight, you won’t regret looting the Evacuation Convoys. They will still be riddled with infected, so be prepared to fight your way through. Once you defeat the enemies surrounding the convoy, you’ll be free to loot it and grab a few of the Oxidizers that should be inside.

The third option is to visit various vendors in the game. Some of them happen to have precious ingredients. They’re not common, though, so the first two options will be the best way to stock up on Oxidizers.