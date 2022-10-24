Where to find Moths in Grounded

A majority of the creatures players will find during their time in Grounded are solely out to eliminate them from the Backyard. After all, that is their territory and players are intruding on it. Despite this, many creatures are easy to kill once players acquire the right gear. In order to acquire that gear, players will need to collect different resources. Some of those resources come from creatures that are neutral to players, including Moths.

By neutral, we mean Moths and other creatures will not attack players when they see them. Instead, players can pass by them in Grounded and not start an immediate fight. Of course, if players decide to provoke them, they will have themselves a fight.

For some gear and other equipment in Grounded, these neutral creatures will need to be attacked and harvested for their resources.

If players want to find Moths, which can be killed to make the Moth Armor Set in Grounded, then read the guide below.

Finding Moths in Grounded

In order to find Moths, players will need to mainly visit the Upper Grasslands area of the map. There are multiple locations in this region where players can find Moths in. Those locations are viewable below:

Near the Wheelbarrow in the southern part of the Upper Grasslands

Near the Garden Lamp in the northern part of the Upper Grasslands

On the Fallen Stump on the eastern part of the Upper Grasslands

In addition to those locations, players can visit the Green Slime Tower near the Castle Moldorc Playset. Those are the only four spots on the Grounded map where players will be able to find and kill Moths.

Once players do find some Moths, they will be able to kill them and harvest their Moth Fuzz and Moth Scale. Both of these items are needed to make the Moth Armor Set. To make the full set, players will need two Moth Scales and 12 Moth Fuzz in addition to 10 Lint Rope, five Pupa Leather, and four Pond Moss.

If players equip the whole set, the wrap, robes, and leggings, they will gain the Wind Run bonus, which allows players to gain extra speed after a ranged kill.