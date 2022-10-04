Slime Rancher 2 has finally been released in early access and has given fans a chance to adventure through its vast open world. As you explore Rainbow Island, you’ll encounter a wide variety of new and exciting slimes to capture and helpful resources to feed them and expand your slime sanctuary.

One of these helpful resources is Mint Mango, a fruit that can be useful for feeding Honey Slimes. This food is quite rare in Slime Rancher 2, so if you’re struggling to get your hands on Mint Mango here’s everything you need to know.

Where to find Mint Mango in Slime Rancher 2

Screengrab via Monomi Park

Mint Mango is a scarce fruit in Slime Rancher 2 and can only be found in the Starlight Strand region of the game. Meaning you’ll have to defeat the Cotton Slime Gordo before you can even attempt to find Mint Mango.

The fruit can only be efficiently gathered at three trees throughout all of Slime Rancher 2 and the location of these can be found below. You’ll want to be looking for a small tree with mint-colored leaves.

Screengrab via Monomi Park

Mint Mango Trees can also be found in the area near the waterfall in the northern section of Starlight Strand, however, there are far too many Honey Slimes in the area that eat most of the Mint Mango before you can gather it.

The three tree locations provided in the map above are in some high and difficult-to-reach places, so we recommend unlocking the Jetpack before you attempt to gather Mint Mango in Slime Rancher 2.