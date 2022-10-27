Where to find Lion’s Claws in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been out for close to two months now and it has already garnered a massive player base. The first true open-world offering by Disney and Gameloft is still in an early access phase but it seems like more content will be released periodically. We got the first glimpses of what is going to come with the new expansion that just released on Oct. 19: Scar’s Kingdom.

This new expansion will include an iconic character from the Lion King movie as the focus, Scar himself. The antagonist of the movie is already a part of the content in this update and his involvement will be felt throughout the new storyline included. If you want to access this content, there are two prerequisites to fulfill first.

First, you will need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau area. This can be done by spending 7,000 Dreamlight to clear the Giant Night Thorns that block access to the area.

Second, you will need to complete “The Curse” quest. This quest can be acquired from Mother Gothel and it involves fixing the four pillars of Courage, Friendship, Power, and Trust.

After completing the prerequisites needed, you should be able to access the new content. The expansion involves a lot of quests to complete in the overarching storyline, one of which tasks you to find Lion’s Claws.

How to find Lion’s Claws in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Gameloft

Lion’s Claws are part of a gathering quest given by Scar called “Breaking Bones”. There are a total of five Lion’s Claws to find at different locations around the cliffs of Sunlight Valley.

Lion’s Claw one: This claw is found to the right of the giant elephant skeleton, near the tusks.

Lion's Claw two: This claw is found to the left of the giant tree near the giant elephant skeleton.

Lion's Claw three: This claw is found to the right of the giant tree near the giant elephant skeleton.

Lion's Claw four: This claw is found to the south of the giant elephant skeleton. Go straight till you reach the grassy patch, then turn right going near the wall, and dig there.

Lion's Claw five: This claw is found to the west of the previous location. Keep going straight till you reach the waterfall. Dig near the bush next to the edge of the pool of water.

Completing this quest will reward you with an upgrade to your Royal Shovel, so it’s definitely worth completing. In addition to the new quests, this update included a lot of stability fixes on several platforms and new features such as an improved Photo Mode and new avatar poses to display. The future seems to be bright for Dreamlight Valley.