Wild Hearts is the newest addition to the monster-hunting genre, giving players a faster experience compared to the iconic Monster Hunter series. On their journey, players will need to harvest resources, craft better gear, and learn to use the game’s building mechanics to quickly place structures. Lightstone is one of the resources that players will need to craft better gear.

Lightstone can be found in one specific location in the game, which makes knowing where to look all the more important. Here’s all you need to know about where to find Lightstone in Wild Hearts.

Where is Lightstone located in Wild Hearts?

If you need to find Lightstone in Wild Hearts, you should head to Fuyufusagi Fort. This is the only location that spawns the ore for players to harvest, so you’ll need to return here repeatedly when you inevitably need more. Make sure to note the spawn locations of the ore so you know where to go to check for the ore immediately.

You’ll be able to use materials like ores and parts gathered from the Kemono to craft your gear. Once you have the base version, you’ll need better parts to craft upgraded versions of that armor. The good thing is that you can mix your armor, allowing you to craft better gear and equip it as you go. Like in the Monster Hunter series, players are able to equip the best gear they can as they unlock it.

As long as you know where to look, you’ll be able to find plenty of ores you need for crafting. That’s all you need to know about where Lightstone is located in Wild Hearts.