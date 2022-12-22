High on Life has been breaking records, and players have flocked to have a crack at Justin Roiland’s whacky alien shooter title.

Players set off on an adventure to save the world from aliens attempting to turn the human race into drugs. You’ll sport several weapons in your playthrough, with the Rick and Morty co-creator voicing your talking guns.

There are a ton of different things to do in High on Life, and it’s easy to get lost sometimes. As a bounty hunter, you’ll have to get into the grunt work and mingle with some of your fellow street-dwellers.

This is where you’ll meet Dr. Giblets.

How do I find Dr. Gibblets in High on Life?

To find Dr. Gibblets, you’ll have to find Michael Taint, one of the Blim residents. Once you’ve found Mr. Taint, he’ll send you on a mission to go find Blorto and say you know Dr. Gibblets.

Blorto will tell you to get moving down to the slums and find the High on Life store. Have a chat with all the aliens lurking around the slums until you find a store manager. The store manager will talk to you about Dr. Giblets and once that’s over, leave. All of a sudden, a dead body appears, and you’ll have to loot it to help you find Dr. Gibblets. Grab his Mag-Boots and head off.

Speak to Clugg when you return home and he’ll give you Dr. Giblet’s location. The next step is traveling to Deep Jungle (Zephry Paradise).

Your tracker will help you find Dr. Giblets, follow it, and survive through each wave of the enemy standing in your way. If you’re following your tracker, you’ll eventually make your way to his base. Scan the clues and you’ll find your way through the door of his lab.

Repeat this process until you make your way to the roof, and Dr. Giblets will be around that area.