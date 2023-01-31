Where to find and scan the Dead Space Remake (2023) tissue sample

Dead Space (2023) is a remake of EA’s survival horror originally released in Oct. 2008. This remake of the sci-fi classic is a faithful restoration of its predecessor, envisioning the game with improved graphics and gameplay tune-ups.

While Dead Space (2023) is largely a one-to-one re-release of the 2008 version, the updated horror third-person shooter does add several new mechanics. Unlike in the original Dead Space, the recent remake allows players to take on side missions that stray from the game’s main narrative. There are several side quests players will unlock throughout the playthrough, and though they are not necessary to complete the main story, these missions typically shed further light on what happened aboard the Ishimura.

A side quest regarding a tissue sample aboard the Ishimura is an undertaking many players have embarked on, though actually finding the tissue sample has been a challenge for many. If you are not sure where to find the issue sample in Dead Space (2023) or are unsure of what to do with it after finding it, look no further.

Where is the Dead Space (2023) tissue sample needed?

The tissue sample appears after reaching the end of Chapter Five, titled Lethal Devotion. After reaching Chapter Six, players should walk back to where the Hunter was frozen and grab the tissue sample off the floor.

Picking up the sample will trigger a call from Daniels, urging Isaac to take the sample to the DNA scanner located in the main lab where Dr. Mercer and Nicole’s offices are.

Simply interact with the scanner to insert the sample. After doing this, players will learn what crew member of the Ishimura the sample originated from and what occurred to them. The new side missions in Dead Space (2023) work to fill out some of the missing details from the original trilogy, though these missions often require players to progress further in the game.