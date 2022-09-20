Disney Dreamlight Valley is Disney’s answer to the open-world genre of games that have gained massive popularity in the last decade. With a huge world littered with tons of different activities, there is always something to do in the world of Dreamlight Valley.

The game reintroduces a lot of different Disney and Pixar characters from their cartoons and movies that have been released over the decades.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can interact with these characters since most of them are NPCs who will hand out quests. You can also increase your friendship level with them by talking to them and completing quests for them. The higher the friendship level is with a certain character, the more rewards you will get from them.

There is also a chance of unlocking new quests depending on your friendship level with them. Getting your friendship level to the maximum limit will grant you quests exclusive to that character as well. One of them takes place during Mother Gothel’s friendship level increase. If it is high enough, she will give you “The Sunstone Fragments” quest to complete.

Where to find all Sunstone Fragments in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Gameloft

Once you start the quest named “The Sunstone Fragments,” Mother Gothel will task you to get all of the Sunstone Fragments required to complete the quest. There are a total of three Sunstone Fragments to acquire in order to complete the Sunstone.

To get each of these Fragments, you will have to be in a certain location during a certain period of time. We will show you where each Fragment is and at what time you can collect it.

First Sunstone Fragment

Screengrab via Gameloft

The first Sunstone Fragment can be found in the Glade of Trust. If you check the location shown above, you can find it during the afternoon.

Checking the location at any time between 12pm and 5pm will net you a chance to get the Fragment. For best results, check between 3pm and 3.30pm.

Second Sunstone Fragment

Screengrab via Gameloft

The second Sunstone Fragment can be found in the Sunlit Plateau. If you check the location shown above, you can find it during the early hours of the morning.

Checking the location at any time between 3am and 09.30am will net you a chance to get the Fragment. For best results, check between 5am and 6am.

Third Sunstone Fragment

Screengrab via Gameloft

The third Sunstone Fragment can be found in the Forest of Valor. If you check the location shown above, you can find it during the afternoon until nighttime.

Checking the location at any time between 3pm and 11pm will net you a chance to get the Fragment. For best results, check between 3pm and 3.30pm.