Where to find all 12 Marker Fragments in the Dead Space (2023) remake

The Marker is the ominous, central threat in Dead Space, responsible for the creation of necromorphs and ensuing events in the survival horror trilogy. Though the Dead Space (2023) remake is an otherwise faithful, one-to-one recreation of the original title, the remake does add several new features to the cult classic game.

While the Marker Dead Space is centered around is a hulking obelisk, players will be able to find smaller versions of the iconic statue around the Ishimura. There are 12 total Marker fragments that players can uncover while progressing throughout the game. If players collect all 12, they will unlock the new, hidden ending only ever seen in the remake.

Given that many of these Marker Fragments are off the beaten path in the Ishimura, finding them without any direction can be difficult. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the secret ending.

All Marker Fragment Locations in the Dead Space (2023) remake

In Dead Space (2023), there are 12 total Marker Fragments that players can find throughout the Ishimura. Players will need to complete the game once before they can start finding these fragments, as the idols only start to appear in new game plus. Once all 12 are found, players will access a new ending.

A Marker Fragment, Chapter 3

Though some Marker fragments will be hidden in dark, isolated locations, all pieces can be located by a faint light being emitted from the collectible. All locations, chapters, and other details to find the Marker fragments are listed below: