When will Riot’s FPS, Project A, be released?

Riot Games certainly impressed fans with its celebration stream yesterday to commemorate 10 years of League of Legends. Within a few short minutes, Riot announced a mobile version of League, a fighter game, an FPS, a MOBA, a CCG, an open-world MMO, and more.

Project A is a character-based tactical shooter that’s “competitive with precise gunplay” and features a cast of “lethal characters,” according to Riot. But when will this game be released?

Riot Games on Twitter Have you met “Project A?” https://t.co/gEKP5LH3Az

No time frame for the game’s release has been revealed. Anna “Supercakes” Donlon, the executive producer for Project A, said that Riot is going “heads down” to focus on development and it’ll release more information in 2020.

Donlon showed off several clips of characters performing different abilities in Project A while battling in an arena, similar to Blizzard’s Overwatch. She also hinted that there may be a few teasers that could be posted on Riot’s official Twitter.

This article will be updated if more information about Project A’s release date is revealed.