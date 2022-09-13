GoldenEye 007, the classic shooter title by developer Rare which was originally released for the Nintendo 64 (N64) console in 1997, is finally coming to Nintendo Switch.

The latest Nintendo Direct showcase revealed that GoldenEye 007 will be part of the Nintendo Switch Online library of games, wherein players of the console could enjoy playing the N64 classic by subscribing to the live service.

But in terms of visual gameplay, nothing much has been shown in the presentation. A small clip showing James Bond walking and then transitioning to do his signature pose was the only teaser seen on the announcement. Though, since it’ll available through Switch Online, we could expect that it will retain the retro and classic aesthetic of the original N64 version of the game. Yet some visual and gameplay enhancements could also make sense when it arrives.

New-gen console ports for GoldenEye 007 have been rumored for quite some time already. Some leaks showing what were known as the Achievements for the game’s rumored Xbox versions emerged earlier this year. Rare was then quiet about all the rumors and did not give a hint until its confirmation of GoldenEye 007’s release for Switch Online, as well as for Xbox Game Pass.

When will GoldenEye 007 come to Nintendo Switch Online?

Both the Switch and Xbox versions of GoldenEye 007 still have an undetermined release date. All we know is that the game will be “coming soon” for the announced platforms.

Ready up for your objective, secret agents. Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye 007 is coming soon to Nintendo Switch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members, now with online play! pic.twitter.com/pXNzpDW7Ud — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

As for the possible multiplayer component of the game, the Switch port of GoldenEye 007 is confirmed to have “online play.” Xbox nor Rare is still not providing online support for the Xbox version, however.