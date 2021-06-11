When will Amazon’s MMO New World be released?

Amazon has delayed the release of its upcoming MMO New World multiple times, but its official launch is on the horizon.

New World is set to launch on Aug. 31. Prior to launch, Amazon will hold a closed beta for the game starting on July 20.

New World comes into the MMO genre that’s largely dominated by World of Warcraft, which now also has legacy servers to appeal to multiple different demographics of its fan base.

The game will also be competing for attention in the space with Final Fantasy XIV and other MMOs that are in development.

Amazon’s team originally set that game’s release date for the spring of 2021, but the developers pushed back the release to polish the MMO’s end-game content. That led to the announcement in February that the game’s release was being moved back from May to August.

Since then, New World has made news specifically for detailing its plans to include microtransactions that give it a pay-to-win element. This led to popular content creators in the MMO genre, like WoW’s top streamer Asmongold, criticizing the company’s approach.

With the closed beta coming soon, here’s how you can opt in and get a chance to test New World before it comes out in August.