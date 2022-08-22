Everything we know so far about The Game Awards 2022.

The Game Awards are returning.

The Game Awards are an annual event that shine a light on the year’s video game highlights, from popular games to movie adaptations. The Game Awards 2022 is already a highly anticipated event, with gamers all over the world clamoring to know more about the event as well as hoping to see their favorite games celebrated at the show.

Here is everything we know so far about The Game Awards.

When is The Game Awards 2022?

The Game Awards are set for Thursday, Dec. 8. Over the past few years, The Game Awards have taken place during the end of the year. This allows for a complete year-worth of releases and updates to be recognized.

📣 We have a date! 📣



THE GAME AWARDS

Thursday, December 8



Streaming live around the world from Microsoft Theater in LA.



Hard to believe this is our NINTH show.



We've been working all year to bring you something very special. pic.twitter.com/VS9qOhyltQ — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 22, 2022

The Game Awards 2022 livestream

The Game Awards 2022 will be streamed on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok. For gamers that want to see the action on a bigger screen, some IMAX theaters will also be showing exclusive screenings of The Game Awards. Information on which theaters will become available in the next few months.

Geoff Keighley also stated that the public will be able to attend The Game Awards for the first time since 2019. In a press release, he stated that tickets will become available for purchase later this fall depending on Los Angeles’ health and safety guidelines.

The Game Awards 2022 location

Like previous years, the celebrated awards show will be returning to Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, located in downtown LA near the Crypto.com Arena. This has been the home for The Game Awards since 2015. 2020 was the only year in which The Game Awards weren’t held at the Microsoft Theater. It was entirely virtual for that edition due to the pandemic.

The Game Awards 2022 categories

The categories for this year’s award show have not been revealed in full just yet, but a press release has announced a new category called “Best Adaptation.” This award will honor the best piece of entertainment that has adapted material from a video game. This could include the second Sonic movie or even Netflix’s Resident Evil television show.

The previous Game Awards included these categories:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best Score and Music

Best Audio Design

Best performance

Games for IMpact

Best Ongoing

Best Indie

Best Mobile Game

Best Community Support

Innovation in Accessibility

Best VR / AR

Best Action Game

Best Action / Adventure

Best Role Playing

Best Fighting

Best Family

Best Sim /Strategy

Best Sports / Racing

Best Multiplayer

Content Creator of the Year

Best Debut Indie

Most Anticipated Game

Best Esports Game

Best Esports Athlete

Best Esports Team

Best Esports Coach

Best Esports Event

Many of these categories are likely to make a return at The Game Awards 2022.

The Game Awards 2022 nominations

No public nominations have been shared so far. For past award shows, the official nominations have been made by an international jury that includes more than 100 journalists, influencer outlets, and media. These nominations were previously announced in mid-November. The Game Awards 2022 will likely follow this same structure and schedule.

This hasn’t stopped fans from sharing their own nominations, of course. A lot of people have begged Kirby and the Forgotten Land to get recognition this year. Elden Ring is another popular video game being thrown around. The voice actor for Stray has also been brought up.