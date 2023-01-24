The yearly schedule for WWE 2K games is back in full swing with the announcement of WWE 2K23, the next game in the line of pro wrestling simulation games for the biggest promotion in the world.

This year’s game will expand on the positive gains that WWE 2K22 represented for the series. Coming off the disastrous WWE 2K20, marred by performance and gameplay problems, the series took a year off to ensure the next game would be up to par. WWE 2K22 was a nice return to form for the wrestling simulation, with stable technical performance and a solid foundation to build on in future games.

Showcase mode will return in WWE 2K23 going through the 20-year career of John Cena. He has been the company’s top draw and standard bearer for much of the post-Attitude Era. The often polarizing figure has no shortage of classic matches and storylines to draw from to create a dynamic and exciting Showcase mode that follows up WWE 2K22’s focus on Rey Mysterio.

The question is, when can you get your hands on the new title?

When does WWE 2K23 release?

WWE 2K23 is scheduled to release on Friday, March 17.

Those who purchase The Deluxe Edition and The Icon Edition will be given three days of early access starting on March 14. The game will release on both current-gen consoles for $69.99 and the PS4, Xbox One, and PC for $59.99.