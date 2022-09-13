When does Theatrhythm Final Bar Line release?

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line will feature many players’ favorite games in a rhythm-based game that includes many beloved franchises such as Final Fantasy, NieR, Chrono Trigger, and more.

The game was showcased in the Nintendo Switch Direct in September 2022, and fans got a first look at what kinds of songs will be in the game. The base game will have 385 Final Fantasy tracks for players to enjoy, and there will be some DLC available for purchase that will expand the song choice into other Square Enix titles such as NieR, LIVE A LIVE, Octopath Traveler, and more.

There will be three editions of the game available for purchase. The base game has 385 Final Fantasy tracks, the Digital Deluxe edition will have 442 tracks, and the Premium Digital Deluxe Edition will have a whopping 502 tracks available for play. Some tracks in the Deluxe Editions will be available right away while others included in the Season Passes will take some time to release.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line release date

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line releases on Feb. 16, 2023, which means players looking to jam out to the game’s music while they play won’t have to wait too long before they get their hands on it. The game will launch on the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4. Pre-orders for the game are available now in the Nintendo eShop and will soon be available on the PS4.

The DLC for the game won’t be available at launch but will come at a later date. No details about when the additional songs will be available have been released yet. Ninety songs will be added in the DLC that will be released in different parts after the base game goes live.

There are three game modes for players to groove with, over 100 Final Fantasy characters to choose from, and players can also team up with their friends and compete locally or online in the multiplayer modes.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line will cost $49.99 for the base version, $79.99 for the Digital Deluxe version, and 499.99 for the Digital Deluxe Premium Edition when it releases on Feb. 16, 2023.