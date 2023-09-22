When does The First Descendant beta end?

Get into the beta while you still can.

The First Descendant is a third-person RPG shooter from Nexon that hones on its co-op multiplayer and sleek, futuristic design. You can gear up with four friends to assume the roles of unique characters to fight against an imminent threat to humanity.

The First Descendant is not slated to receive a full release until 2024, but you can get your first look at Nexon’s latest project with the open beta currently available. If you already testing out the game and want to know how long you have left with this initial glimpse of The First Descendant, here’s what you need to know.

How long is The First Descendant beta?

The First Descendant’s first beta began on Sept. 19, 2023, and will run until Sept. 25. 2023. The beta is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms with cross-play enabled. During this beta, you can test out 13 playable characters and unlock unique skins, weapons, and color schemes.

The First Descendant boasts challenging, tactical boss fights that will take strategy, teamwork, and plenty of bullets to overcome. Currently, you can test out eight Void Intercept boss battles with plenty more expected to come in the full release.

Will progress carry over from The First Descendant beta?

No, progress from The First Descendant beta will not carry over to the full game once it releases, which is expected to be sometime in early 2024. While the beta is active, you can acquire various items and cosmetic appearances for the 13 available characters, though this will be lost once the beta ends on Sept. 25, 2023.

You can, however, earn an exclusive achievement Back Trophy, which will only be available to earn during the beta. Developers have also stated there might be further exclusive rewards given out to players who try out The First Descendant before its eventual release.

This beta is only the first look at this highly anticipated character-based shooter RPG, though it is unclear if there will be future beta tests before its speculated 2024 release.

