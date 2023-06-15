THE FINALS, Embark Studios’ upcoming shooter with a heavy focus on destruction physics in the vein of Red Faction, is currently in its second closed beta. It has so far received strong reviews from players and content creators alike as the devs utilize their feedback to further polish the game before its release.

The game is styled after a game show, allowing players to play as one of three classes: Heavy, Medium, and Light. Each class comes with its own set of weapons and abilities, which players will use as they attempt to secure cash boxes and escort them to cashout locations.

THE FINALS‘ second closed beta began on June 14. Unlike the first beta, which ran for two weeks, this second testing period will be much shorter and is inching ever closer to its conclusion, but there’s more on the horizon for those interested in trying out the title.

When does THE FINALS closed beta end?

The second closed beta of THE FINALS will conclude on June 21, which means if you’re reading this around the time of writing, you can still hop in by requesting access on the game’s Steam page. If there are codes available, you will receive an e-mail with the good news.

Though there is no word of an open beta period and the release date of THE FINALS still remains unannounced, games tend to use such playtesting opportunities as a way to get a lot of content about the game and to gather tons of data and feedback to polish the title before the 1.0 release—not to mention a chance to stress-test the servers and the backend.

So if you think what it takes to reach the finals, you will more than likely have a chance to do just that later down the line, when and if the game gets closer to its eventual release date.

