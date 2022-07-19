Following the success of The Quarry, a spiritual successor to Supermassive Games’ Until Dawn, the video game publisher has sights of their next game, The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me on their radar.

The fourth Dark Pictures Anthology entry will feature a group of playable documentary filmmakers who receive a mysterious call to go to a modern-day replica of serial killer H.H Holmes’ ‘Murder Castle’. There, the five documentary filmmakers will find themselves trying to fend for their lives against a mysterious killer.

The Devil in Me will feature multiple different choices that can dictate the fate of all five playable protagonists as they voyage through the ‘Murder Castle. With an onslaught of exciting gameplay, the only thing that people are left wondering is when exactly The Devil in Me will come out.

When does The Devil in Me release?

The official trailer for The Devil In Me currently has the game slated to come out in Fall 2022. While an official date has yet to be revealed, early rumors from Steam screenshots had the game slated for a release on Oct. 22, 2022, though that date has officially been changed to coming soon on Steam while other leaked photos have the game slated for a November release date.

Image via Supermassive Games

As far as what is confirmed about The Devil In Me, the fourth installment and Season One Finale of The Dark Pictures Anthology will follow a similar model to its previous Dark Pictures Anthology’s predecessors as a choice-based game. However, The Devil in Me will build off of its predecessors as players will be able to enjoy new mechanics such as jumping, running, climbing, a character inventory, and tool-based puzzles to enhance the experience.

The Devil in Me will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam where up to five players can play the game.