Sonic Frontiers has the potential to be the open-world Sonic game that fans of the blue hedgehog have been waiting for. Featuring mysterious lands to explore, puzzles to solve, and enemies to beat, it combines the speed and platforming of the 2D scrolling classics with the open world that many players have come to expect from the biggest games on the market.

At Gamescom 2022, a new trailer was revealed for Sonic Frontiers, and fans finally got a glimpse of a familiar face beyond Sonic: Amy, trapped in some sort of glowing red orb.

In addition to the open-world scenes that players had previously been given glimpses of, the trailer for Frontiers also showed off more classic stages, such as terrain that looks an awful lot like Green Hill Zone, as well as urban environments, far more advanced platforming sections than have been shown before, and more. If players were worried that Frontiers would simply be a Sonic experience copy and pasted onto a desolate open world, the latest story trailer should assuage those fears.

But when can fans expect to be able to actually play Sonic Frontiers? Luckily for those who can’t wait to get their hand on the tile, they won’t have to be waiting very long.

When does Sonic Frontiers release?

Sonic Frontiers will be released on Nov. 8. The game will be available on all major console platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, as well as on PC via Steam. Console players who still haven’t been able to upgrade to the next generation of PlayStation or Xbox need not worry, either. The game will be available on both PS5 and PS4, as well as on Xbox One alongside the Xbox Series X and S versions of the console.