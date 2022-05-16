When does Return to Monkey Island release?

The Monkey Island series is back with its sixth entry as Return to Monkey Island breaks a nearly 13-year hiatus from its last entry Tales of Monkey Island.

Following the success of the first two Monkey Island entries in 1991 and 1992, it took nearly five years for the series to make a return for its third entry. But the game did not follow up on the cliffhanger featured at the end of Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge, where it was revealed that the primary antagonist, LeChuck, was actually the main protagonist, Guybrush Threepwood’s, brother the whole time. The initial reveal left many in shock as they awaited the continuation of this storyline.

Now, it appears fans of the Monkey Island series will get that long-awaited question answered.

With Lucasfilm Games back, this time in collaboration with Terrible Toybox and Devolver Digital, the first question many Monkey Island fans have is when exactly can they pick up their own copy of the game.

When will Return to Monkey Island be released?

Currently, there is not much information surrounding Return to Monkey Island’s release date. But the developers gave the game a broad 2022 release date. While it’s not an exact estimate some fans may have hoped for, the 2022 release date means Monkey Island’s sixth entry will soon release more information surrounding its upcoming game.

Return to Monkey Island marks the return of video game designer Ron Gilbert, who worked on the first two games, The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge.

As a result, Return to Monkey Island will take place directly after the events of Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. Though, according to CNET, the game is not a direct sequel and will have its own “fun journey.”

“While Return to Monkey Island does start right after Monkey 2 ends, it’s not a ‘sequel’ to Monkey 2 either,” Gilbert told CNET. “It’s going to be a fun journey. It will be an e-ticket ride.”

Additionally, Gilbert’s two primary coworkers in the first two Monkey Game titles, Tim Schafer and Dave Grossman, will also be making their return.

Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge was released more than 30 years ago back in 1991. Now, as Gilbert, Schafer, and Grossman make their highly-anticipated return to the Monkey Island series, expectations will be at their peak for the game’s newest entry to live up to high expectations.