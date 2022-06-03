When does Resident Evil 8: Village VR release?

The Resident Evil franchise has been reinvigorated in recent years and its most recent addition Resident Evil Village was one of the biggest games of 2021. This being the case, fans have been treated to the news the game is making its way to the VR realm.

Resident Evil has proven previously it is the perfect title for virtual reality, immersing players in its survival horror realm. With the release of Sony’s new PSVR 2 hardware, the addition of Resident Evil Village makes a whole lot of sense.

In the newly revealed trailer, fans get a glimpse of the experience they will get with Resident Evil VR showcasing many of the game’s biggest personalities up close and personal. So when exactly can you get in on the action?

When does Resident Evil Village VR release?

At the time of writing this, there is no official release date that has been revealed for Resident Evil Village VR. The game was first revealed during PlayStation’s State of Play event on June 2, however, the trailer footage shown was not accompanied by a release date. The VR upgrade will be available for the PlayStation 5 leveraging the new PSVR 2 hardware Sony has been working on.

Also unknown right now is exactly when the PSVR 2 will launch.

It is likely we will see Resident Evil Village VR launch around the same time, but nothing of the sort has been confirmed yet. Fans should expect more details on the new hardware and Resident Evil Village VR in the coming months.