When does Resident Evil Village release for Mac?

Last year, Capcom released the newest title in its famed franchise, Resident Evil. Titled “Resident Evil Village,” the game launched to critical acclaim and commercial success. Players enjoyed the return to form for the series.

Many fans praised the veteran developers for managing to maintain Resident Evil’s horror elements while also delivering an interesting world, characters, and plot.

Since the game’s initial release on PC and consoles, players have wondered if the game will ever come to Mac. While it’s not often a game of Resident Evil Village gets ported to Mac, Capcom has teased the game’s arrival more than once in the past several months.

Is there a Resident Evil Village Mac release date?

Although Capcom has teased Resident Evil Village’s Mac port on more than one occasion, the studio has yet to announce a concrete release date.

But, we do know any MacBook with an M1 or M2 chip will be able to handle the game’s tremendous graphics. Both of those chips have more than enough processing power to tackle Resident Evil Village and still look good while playing.

In addition to the M1 and M2 series of chips in Macs, players will also want to consider the amount of RAM memory their specific model has. Modern games traditionally lean towards players having 16GB of RAM in their computers, with 8GB being the absolute minimum. Luckily, MacBook Pros and other models can support up to 64GB of RAM. For what it’s worth, the recommended memory for Resident Evil Village is 16GB on Windows.

When Capcom finally announces a release date for Resident Evil Village on Mac, we’ll be sure to update this article. Until then, Mac users will have to tread water and wait for the newest title in the franchise to be released on the platform.