When does it rain in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

One of the many highlights of Disney Dreamlight Valley is the fact the game will sync to your real-life time wherever you are in the world. This means whenever you play, the game will match your current time. So if you’re playing at night, it will be night in-game as you’re playing as your favorite Disney characters trying to rid the world of dark magic.

While this feature is extremely unique and adds another element to Disney Dreamlight Valley, some players are also wondering if the real-life syncing goes even further.

More specifically, fans are curious if the game will match the player’s current weather outside. This is important to players since the weather, and specifically, rain, are important factors for some objectives in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Can you make it rain in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Unfortunately for players, there is no evidence Disney Dreamlight Valley syncs to your current weather forecast. While players can experience rain or other weather elements both in and out of the game at the same time, this appears to be a mere coincidence.

As such, players will not be able to make it rain in Dreamlight Valley if they simply wait for it to rain wherever they are currently located around the globe.

However, what about other ways to make it rain? Aside from certain locations having their own weather elements, there is no way to manipulate the weather in Dreamlight Valley. If you need it to rain in-game, you can head to the Valley, which has one of the highest likelihoods of seeing rain for around 15 minutes at a time.

The weather in Disney Dreamlight Valley is all random, meaning players have zero control over whether it’s sunny, snowy, rainy, or anything else when they’re playing. The only possible way for players to try and see rain is to skip time by changing the in-game clock, but this is in no way a guarantee.

You’ll just have to practice patience and wait for the clouds to open up in the sky if you want to see some rain in your next Disney Dreamlight Valley playtime.