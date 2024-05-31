When does Infinity Nikki release?

Infinity Nikki is an upcoming open-world game that incorporates dress-up elements to create a unique adventure title.

More information was released about Infinity Nikki at the May 2024 Sony PlayStation State of Play, and those who are interested in finding out more might be wondering if there is a release date for the game. With this in mind, let’s take a closer look at Infinity Nikki and see if there is any information regarding when it’s coming out.

When is Infinity Nikki coming out?

There is no release date for Infinity Nikki yet, but there will be a beta test on the PlayStation 5 in Q3 2024. Image via Infold Games.

According to the PlayStation Blog entry from Runhao Yao—the founder and producer of Infinity Nikki developer Infold Games—there is no release date for Infinity Nikki yet.

While there was no mention of when the game will officially be released, the blog did mention that beta testing for the game on the PlayStation 5 will begin in the third quarter of 2024. Although there wasn’t a confirmed year for the Infinity Nikki release during the State of Play, this beta test does suggest the game could be released in 2025, especially if beta testing goes well.

Infold Games’ unwillingness to give a concrete date suggests they are focusing on their beta test for the time being, which can only be a good thing. The tests will allow players to go hands-on with Infinity Nikki, and if the response is positive and the developers feel the game is ready, then the release date could be sooner rather than later. It seems unlikely it will be coming in 2024, but 2025 seems like it could be a possibility for Infinity Nikki’s release.

