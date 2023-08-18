When does Immortals of Aveum release?

Immortals of Aveum is an upcoming single-player first-person shooter by Ascendant Studios. It comes from a team of developers behind massively influential franchises such as Dead Space, Call of Duty, and Halo, and its release is imminent.

Despite the game’s FPS label, Immortals of Aveum takes heavy inspiration from the magical fantasy genre. Instead of bullets, Jak, along with a team of fellow Battlemages, will take on an unknown threat. Though we don’t much about the title, plenty of prospective players are wondering whenever the game will release.

Immortals of Aveum release date and pre-download information

Immortals of Aveum is set to release on Aug. 22, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Originally announced at the Game Awards 2022, Immortals of Aveum caught the public’s attention largely because of its decorated developer team, coming from multiple beloved franchises.

We can likely expect some challenging boss fights in Immortals of Aveum | Image via Ascendant Studios

PC and Xbox Series X|S players can pre-download Immortals of Aveum as of Aug. 19, 2023. The highly anticipated title currently will only be available on current generation platforms, excluding the PS4 and Xbox One, it will also not be included in the Xbox Game Pass on release.

From what we can glean from the gameplay trailer, Immortals of Aveum will have a unique magic system with three different types of magical projectiles or effects, differentiated by color. Main protagonist Jak, a renegade-type Battlemage, will lead the charge to save his world from a mysterious threat.

Though the development team have worked on some of the most popular multiplayer games of all time, Immortals of Aveum currently stands to be a solely single-player experience.

