Is Immortals of Aveum on Xbox Game Pass?

Immortals of Aveum is an upcoming fantasy FPS by Ascendant Studios, acting as the debut project for the new development team. With Immortals of Aveum releasing on Xbox Series X|S, many potential players have been curious if the game will release on the Xbox Game Pass.

Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that gives users access to a wide array of complete games. Along with classics, new games like Starfield are continuously added to the ever-updating service. If you are trying to find this unique FPS on Game Pass, this is what you will need to know.

Will Immortals of Aveum be on Game Pass?

No, Immortals of Aveum is not on Game Pass and is not expected to be on the Xbox Game Pass upon its release on Aug. 22, 2023. Since Immortals of Aveum will be published by EA, it is likely that the game will arrive on the Game Pass at some point in the future.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users not only get access to the regular Game Pass benefits, but also get a membership to EA Play. This otherwise separate subscription service similarly releases popular titles published by EA. Newer titles from EA typically take a little bit of time before they eventually arrive on EA Play, so Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will likely need to wait some time before getting their hands on Immortals of Aveum under the service.

Of course, you can always purchase Immortals of Aveum from the Xbox store after its release, you can also pick up the game on PC and PlayStation 5. The fantasy FPS will also be available for pre-download as of Aug. 19, 2023 for Xbox and PC players.

